Alabama authorities: 2 girls in truck led police on 30-mile chase

Alabama

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
steering_wheel_car_driving_kpix_268693

ARGO, Ala. (AP) – Two young girls in a pickup truck led police on a chase of at least 30 miles through metro Birmingham, Alabama.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a report about the unauthorized use of a vehicle over the weekend.

Bessemer police spotted the vehicle Sunday afternoon with an 11-year-old girl and another girl believed to be 11 or 12 inside.

A chase that reached speeds of 80 mph went up Interstate 59 and ended when the truck wound up in a ditch in Argo. State police say neither child was hurt.

Both are in custody awaiting transfer to the Department of Human Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

81° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 81° 67°

Tuesday

82° / 71°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 82° 71°

Wednesday

78° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 78° 73°

Thursday

79° / 54°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 79° 54°

Friday

68° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 68° 50°

Saturday

68° / 54°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 68° 54°

Sunday

69° / 51°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 69° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

70°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

72°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

76°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

77°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

75°

8 PM
Few Showers
30%
75°

74°

9 PM
Showers
50%
74°

74°

10 PM
Showers
60%
74°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories