PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Prattville are asking the public for help in locating a man seen on surveillance video stealing gas from a church van.

According to Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama, a man driving a silver Ford Escape Hybrid drove into the parking lot of the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions building around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. He can then be seen puncturing the fuel tank of a van that was parked at the building and then pouring the fuel into his own vehicle.

The Prattville Police Department says once the suspect is identified, they will face charges of breaking and entering a motor vehicle as well as fourth-degree theft of property.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to contact PPD at 334-595-0252 or Crime Stoppers at 205-215-7867.