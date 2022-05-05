GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — You don’t have to leave the U.S. for a tropical vacation. According to Travel + Leisure, some of the best tropical vacation destinations is on Alabama’s Gulf Coast.

Gulf Shores and Orange Beach rank 4 and Dauphin Island ranks 5 on Travel + Leisure’s list of 12 best tropical vacations in the U.S. for stunning islands, charming beach towns and beautiful resorts.

The Baldwin County beach destinations made the list for their “Miles of beaches, fishing, boating, bird-watching, and a variety of water sports.” Dauphin Island highlights, according to the list, include the Aquarium, Audubon bird Sanctuary and Indian Shell Mound Park.

Key West, Florida Sanibel Island, Florida Amelia Island, Florida Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Alabama Dauphin Island, Alabama South Padre Island, Texas Catalina Island, California Santa Barbara, California Daufuskie Island, South Carolina Tybee Island, Georgia Hawaii Las Vegas, Nevada

Travel + Leisure also recognized Gulf Shores Public Beach on their top 25 beaches in the United States list. Gulf Shores’ palm trees, limpid waters and fine sand helped it stand out. Travel + Leisure also praised Gulf Shores’ easy access to parking and proximity to restaurants, shops and the boardwalk.