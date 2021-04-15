 

Alabama Bill would ban state enforcement of federal gun laws

Alabama

by: Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Senate has backed legislation to make it a crime for local police officers to enforce any new federal gun restrictions.

Senators on Thursday voted 21-5 for the bill by Republican Sen. Gerald Allen of Tuscaloosa.

It now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives.

The bill would make it a misdemeanor for an officer to enforce a new federal law or executive order that regulates firearms, ammunition, or firearm accessories.

Opponents of the bill argued that the U.S. Constitution already protects gun rights and that Republican lawmakers are going to get the state embroiled in a costly lawsuit that they will ultimately lose.

