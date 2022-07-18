UPDATE 2:30 PM: An official with the Sheriff’s Office says the child is, at last check, is in stable condition at the hospital.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A four-year-old child was shot in the leg in what’s believed to be an accidental shooting in Baldwin County. Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack tells News 5 that the four-year-old was shot by another child that found a weapon. The victim was flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola for treatment.

The incident happened Sunday, July 17, on Happy Hallow Road. That’s off County Road 64 and north of the Wilcox Road exit off of Interstate 10. We don’t have an update on the condition of the victim at this time. Deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.