Alabama church welcomes back community with special service

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Pine Grove Church held a special service on June 27, 2021 to welcome back the community after the COVID-19 pandemic. The service was mainly singing gospel songs to the Lord and also celebrated overcoming personal battles.

Frank Hayes, the Associate Pastor at Pine Grove Church, celebrated being two years cancer free and his birthday with the community.

“Some personal celebrations too, two years out of cancer and my birthday. I don’t know but I feel like God gave me this and we want to be a light in the community, we want to celebrate,” said Hayes.

The celebration was also meant to welcome back the community after the COVID-19 pandemic. Hayes said he wanted everyone to rejoice overcoming their battles. He believes God did not give people the spirit of fear but instead the spirit of joy and wanted the celebration to be for the entire community.

“I hope they see the joy in the Lord, in the songs, the worship service and the joy that comes from knowing Christ as your Lord and savior,” said Hayes.

Pine Grove Church member, Donna Hudmon, said COVID-19 has been a challenge for many people and she has missed being part of the fellowship at the church.

“One thing that we’re all about is being in unity and being together and spreading the gospel,” said Hudmon.

Hudmon said watching Pastor Hayes come out of his personal challenges victoriously means everything to the Pine Grove Church community. She and Holly Coxwell, another Pine Grove Church member, agreed that singing for the community is an honor and a privilege for the Lord.

The service lasted two hours and the church worshipped the Lord with a variety of songs like “Amazing Grace”.