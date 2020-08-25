Alabama cities may postpone elections due to severe weather

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALABAMA (WRBL) – With Laura churning in the Atlantic Ocean headed toward the Gulf of Mexico, there is worry the storm could have an impact on local elections in Alabama.

On Tuesday, city elections will be held across the state. In our area, voters will head to the polls in Phenix City, Opelika, Smiths Station, Eufaula, LaFayette, Valley and Lanett.

Power crews are not the only ones preparing ahead of the storms. Alabama elections officials are, too. Should the weather disrupt the ability of voters to cast their ballots, Alabama state law allows cities to postpone elections.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill says he’s been keeping a close eye on the possible weather threats and keeping in close contact with any cities that could be impacted by possible storm activity.

“We’re advising and encouraging all municipalities to make sure that they watch the path of the storm before they decide whether or not they need to change the date. And that will probably occur later this weekend,” says Merrill.

All city elections in the WRBL viewing area are scheduled to be held tomorrow, as the severe weather is not expected on Tuesday.

.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

84° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 84° 73°

Tuesday

91° / 74°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 50% 91° 74°

Wednesday

93° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 93° 75°

Thursday

93° / 75°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 93° 75°

Friday

91° / 75°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 91° 75°

Saturday

90° / 75°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 90° 75°

Sunday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 88° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

74°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

76°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

78°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

83°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
86°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

79°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories