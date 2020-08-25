Alabama cities may postpone elections due to severe weather

ALABAMA (WRBL) – With Laura churning in the Atlantic Ocean headed toward the Gulf of Mexico, there is worry the storm could have an impact on local elections in Alabama.

On Tuesday, city elections will be held across the state. In our area, voters will head to the polls in Phenix City, Opelika, Smiths Station, Eufaula, LaFayette, Valley and Lanett.

Power crews are not the only ones preparing ahead of the storms. Alabama elections officials are, too. Should the weather disrupt the ability of voters to cast their ballots, Alabama state law allows cities to postpone elections.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill says he’s been keeping a close eye on the possible weather threats and keeping in close contact with any cities that could be impacted by possible storm activity.

“We’re advising and encouraging all municipalities to make sure that they watch the path of the storm before they decide whether or not they need to change the date. And that will probably occur later this weekend,” says Merrill.

All city elections in the WRBL viewing area are scheduled to be held tomorrow, as the severe weather is not expected on Tuesday.

.

