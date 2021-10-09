Alabama Comic Con to bring pop-culture fanfare, celebrity guests to Birmingham

Ryan Hurst, left, and Eleanor Matsuura participate in “The Walking Dead” panel on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 19, 2019, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Comic Con and My Hero Convention will be held at the BJCC this weekend, bringing together celebrity guests, vendors, artists and fan groups for two days worth of pop-culture fanfare.

The events are scheduled to take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is listed at $30 per day or $50 for the weekend. People with a military ID can pay $20 per day. Children ten and under may enter free with a paid adult.

Several guests are scheduled to attend the convention where fans may obtain autographs, take pictures or attend Q&A sessions. From actors and wrestlers to illustrators and cosplayers, below is a list of those who plan to make an appearance.

Guests

John Barrowman seen on day 2 at C2E2 at McCormick Place on Saturday, Mar 23, 2019 in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

John Barrowman | Actor – Barrowman is a Scottish-born American actor, author, presenter, singer and comic book writer who is known for playing Captain Jack Harkness in “Torchwood” and “Doctor Who,” along with Malcom Merlyn in “Arrow.”

Sting | Pro-Wrestler – Steve Borden, known by ring name “Sting,” is an American professional wrestler who has competed in several wrestling promotions including WWE, AEW, WCW, NWA, TNA, UWF and Mid South. He is a 14-time world champion who has a career spanning over five decades.

Britt Baker | Pro-Wrestler – Baker is an American professional wrestler and dentist who made her wrestling debut in 2015. She became the first woman signed to AEW and is the current Women’s World Champion with the promotion.

Booker T | Pro-Wrestler – Booker T. Huffman Jr., known by ring name “Booker T,” is an American professional wrestler, promoter and commentator. He is signed to WWE, but is best known for his time with WCW where he held 21 titles, making him the most decorated wrestler in WCW history.

Ryan Hurst, a cast member in the television series “The Walking Dead,” poses at the 36th Annual PaleyFest, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Ryan Hurst | Actor – Hurst is an American actor who has played roles in “We Were Soldiers,” “Taken,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “Bates Motel,” “Outsider” and “The Walking Dead.” Additionally, he will be the voice of Thor in upcoming video game “God of War Ragnarök.”

Renae Jacobs | Voice Actress – Jacobs is an American voice actress who portrayed April O’Neil in the original “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” animated series.

Francois Chau arrives at the LA premiere of “21 and Over” at the Westwood Village Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP)

Brian Tochi | Actor – Tochi is an American actor who is known for the voice of Leonardo in the first three live-action “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movies. He also played in the “Revenge of the Nerds” franchise and the “Police Academy” series.

Francois Chau | Actor – Chau is a Cambodian American actor who has played in “The Expanse,” “21 & Over,” and “Lost.” He also portrayed The Shredder in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze.”

Kenn Scott | Actor – Kenneth Scott Troum is an American actor and martial artist who is best known for portraying Raphael in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze.”

Austin St. John | Actor – Jason Geiger, known professionally as Austin St. John, is an American actor and martial artist. He is best known for portraying Jason Lee Scott, or the Red Ranger, in the “Power Rangers” franchise.

Jason Narvy | Actor – Narvy is an American actor who played the role of Eugene “Skull” Skullovitch in the “Power Rangers” franchise.

Walter Jones arrives at Entertainment Weekly’s Annual Comic-Con Closing Night Celebration at the Hard Rock Hotel on Saturday, July 26, 2014, in San Diego. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision for Entertainment Weekly/AP Images)

Walter Jones | Actor – Jones is an American actor and martial artist who played the role of Zack Taylor, the original Black Ranger, in the television series “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.”

Paul Schrier | Actor – Schrier is an American actor, director and artist who is best known for playing Farkas “Bulk” Bulkmeier in the “Power Rangers” franchise.

John Beatty | Illustrator – Beatty is an American illustrator who has worked as an inker for Marvel Comics and DC Comics.

Macy Davis | Artist – Davis is an artist and social media influencer with over 400,000 followers on TikTok.

Suzanne’s Cosplay | Cosplayer – Suzanne is a professional cosplayer from Alabama who has been creating costumes and competing since 2006.

Little Red Fox Cosplay | Cosplayer – Little Red Fox Cosplay is an award-winning seamstress and costumer from Mobile, Alabama.

Little MS Cosplay | Cosplayer – Little MS Cosplay is an award-winning cosplayer from Mississippi who frequents conventions.

Thomas Ian Nicholas | Actor – Nicholas is an American actor, producer and singer who is most known for playing Kevin Myers in the “American Pie” series. He also played in “Rookie of the Year,” and most recently, “Adverse.”

Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas arrives at the March of Dimes 6th Annual Celebration of Babies Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif., Friday, Dec. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

The My Hero Convention will also have several guests, many being voice actors and actresses for the English version of the hit Japanese anime “My Hero Academia.”

Justin Briner | Voice Actor – Briner voices Izuku “Deku” Midoriya in “My Hero Academia.”

Trina Nishimura | Voice Actress – Nishimura voices Kyōka Jirō in “My Hero Academia.”

Felecia Angelle | Voice Actress – Angelle voices Tōru Hagakure in “My Hero Academia.”

Christopher Wehkamp | Voice Actor – Wehkamp voices Shota Aizawa in “My Hero Academia.”

Monica Rial | Voice Actress – Rial voices Tsuyu Asui in “My Hero Academia.”

Josh Grelle | Voice Actor – Grelle voices Fumikage Tokoyami in “My Hero Academia.”

Anairis Quinones | Voice Actress – Quinones voices Mirko in “My Hero Academia.”

David Matranga | Voice Actor – Matranga voices Shōto Todoroki in “My Hero Academia.”

Alexis Tipton | Voice Actress – Tipton voices Mei Hatsume in “My Hero Academia.”

Emily Neves | Voice Actress – Neves voices Eri in “My Hero Academia.”

Luci Christian | Voice Actress – Christian voices Ochaco Uraraka in “My Hero Academia.”

Jarrod Greene | Voice Actor – Greene voices Hitoshi Shinso in “My Hero Academia.”

Kellen Goff | Voice Actor – Goff voices Overhaul in “My Hero Academia.”

David Trosko | Voice Actor – Trosko voices Present Mic in “My Hero Academia.”

Taycosplayy | Cosplayer – Taycosplayy is a Mississippi based cosplayer and crafter who frequents comic conventions.

Toyota Deku | Vehicle – An itasha, which is a car decorated with images of fictional characters from pop-culture. This car is decorated with the character “Deku” from “My Hero Academia.”

AGK Itansha | Vehicle – A motorcycle with decorated decals from “My Hero Academia.”

Attendees may also visit booths at the convention to buy merchandise from vendors and artists. According to the Alabama Comic Con, all vendor and artist booths are sold out, so expect a wide variety of goods.

Numerous panels and events are planned at the convention, including Q&A sessions with the guests and classes/presentations with speakers.

It’s not a comic convention without cosplay! A costume contest will be held at the convention and participants may sign up at the Briumbra Photography booth between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Preparations have already begun as of Thursday morning, the Alabama Comic Con showed on their Facebook page. In the post, numerous booths are set up on the BJCC’s floors, which will be filled with entertainment enthusiasts come Saturday morning.