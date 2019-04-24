Alabama committee advances medical marijuana bill

It’s football season! Emergency rooms across the country are gearing up for what they are sure to see, concussions, spinal injuries, heat illness, and other sports-related injuries.

Former Southern University football player, Devon Gales, shattered his C6 vertebra, with the C4 and C5 pinching at his spinal cord. He shared his experience with coaches in the Chattahoochee Valley at the Safe Kids 2019 Sports Safety Clinic held at the Columbus Civic Center.