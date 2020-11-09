Alabama company pleads guilty to charge related to worker death

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (AP) – An auto parts manufacturer has admitted to violating safety standards before a worker was crushed to death by a robotic machine.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday that Ajin USA entered a guilty plea to the criminal charge. A judge order the company to pay $1.5 million.

Twenty-year-old Regina Allen Elsea was killed in 2006 at the Ajin USA plant in Cusseta., Alabama.

Elsea had entered a robotic station to clear a sensor fault when the robot abruptly restarted and crushed her.

She died of her injuries. A separate wrongful death lawsuit filed by Elsea’s family is ongoing.