ALABAMA (WHNT) – There are several distinct American things: American football, country music, biscuits and gravy. However, one Alabama congressman wants to add to that list.

According to al.com, Rep. Barry Moore is introducing a bill to make the AR-15 the “National Gun of America.”

After stopping at Family Firearms in Troy, Ala., the congressman said, “The anti-Second Amendment group won’t stop until they take away all your firearms… One rule to remember: any government that would take away one right would take away them all.”

The House has not been given the entire bill, according to congressional records, but a summary of the bill says it plans “to declare an AR-15 style rifle chambered in a .223 Remington round or a 5.56x45mm NATO round to be the National Gun of the United States.”

Al.com says that the owner of Family Firearms, Sonny Parker, thanked Moore for his stance on the Second Amendment and the new bill.

“We’re extremely thankful for men like Congressman Barry Moore who are willing to go to war for us, stand up for our Second Amendment rights and battle those who continue to take those away from us.”