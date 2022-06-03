MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A convicted sex offender has been indicted for additional charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama said Kevin Alexander Guerrero-Beltran, 32, is accused of advertising, transporting, distributing, and possessing child pornography.

The indictment said he was previously convicted in Marshall County Circuit Court for traveling to meet a child for sex in Alabama. Guerrero-Beltran pleaded guilty in February 2020 and was released in May 2020, according to records.

Guerrero-Beltran was arrested after the FBI and Huntsville Police searched his home in Owens Cross Roads back in June 2021. Warrants at the time stated he distributed “numerous videos” of children ages 2 to 4 years old engaged in sexual intercourse and sodomy.

With the prior conviction, the advertisement charge alone carries a penalty of 25-50 years in prison if convicted.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a national initiative launched by the U.S. Department of Justice in May 2006, focused on combatting the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. The initiative, led by U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, arrest, and prosecute those who exploit children via the internet, as well as identifying and rescuing victims.