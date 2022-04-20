JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is asking the public for help in locating the families of five individuals who recently died.

All efforts to locate the families of the individuals have failed up until this point. The persons in question are as follows:

Ricky Earl Elkins (left) had his remains positively identified on April 4. The 63-year-old’s skeletonized remains were found inside a burnt metal shed in Trafford, Ala. back on New Year’s Eve last year, according to JCCMEO. The circumstances surrounding his death are still being investigated. He is said to have previously lived in Trafford, Pinson and Birmingham.

William Howard Davis (second from left) died of natural causes and was found by a friend inside his residence on Saturday afternoon. JCCMEO says the 74-year-old reportedly has family that lives outside of town but has not been located.

Richard Bracy Jr. (second from right) was discovered unresponsive along 80th Street North by the Birmingham Police Department on April 8. There is no evidence of foul play in the 66-year-old’s death, according to JCCMEO. Bracy is said to have previously lived in Birmingham in 2015.

Lori Ann Nobles (right) died of natural causes while living at St. Martin’s in the Pines Assisted Living Center on April 11. The 55-year-old is said to have a sister and previously lived in Clanton in 2019.

Caesar Alejandro Gomez (not pictured) was found unresponsive inside their residence by a roommate on April 4. No signs of foul play have been found in the 41-year-old’s death. He previously lived in Pelham.

If you have any information that could help JCCMEO find the families, you’re asked to contact them at 205-930-3603.