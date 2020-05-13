Alabama court hearings resume May 15, but jury trials suspended through September 14

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The recent amendment by Governor Kay Ivey to reopen Alabama has brought changes to Alabama’s Safer-at-Home order, including how courts operate in the state.

While the Supreme Court of Alabama will resume in-person hearings after May 15, jury trials won’t come back quite as soon.

The Court ordered that the state of emergency for the Judicial Branch of the State of Alabama will be extended. All administrative orders issued by the Supreme Court relating to COVID-19 have been extended, and will remain in effect with the following exceptions:

In-person hearings in the circuit courts, district courts, juvenile courts, municipal courts, and probate courts are authorized to resume on May 15

Presiding Circuit Judges are granted authority to make decisions about safety and welfare for court personnel in all courts within the circuit, and are authorized to extend in-person restrictions beyond May 15, provided a written order is entered and forwarded to the Chief Justice if the extension ends by Aug. 15

Jury trials will stay suspended until Sept. 14

Read the full order below: