Alabama: Court revives high school student’s suit over strip search

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit brought by an Alabama student who said she was strip-searched at age 14 by school officials who suspected her of smoking marijuana.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday reversed the ruling of a district court that Lamar County school officials had qualified immunity.

The ruling allows the civil lawsuit brought by the student and her mother to proceed against the school system.

The lawsuit contends the then eighth-grade student was strip-searched twice in 2017.

The 11th Circuit decision said school officials had no specific reason to think the student hid marijuana in her underwear.