 

Alabama court tosses death sentence in girl’s slaying

Alabama

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama appeals court says a Madison County judge wrongly sentenced a man to die for the shooting death of his 20-month-old daughter four years ago.

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals overturned the death penalty of Lionel Rory Francis on Wednesday.

The court says the Huntsville man couldn’t be condemned for his capital murder conviction in the killing of Alexandria Francis because a judge mistakenly ruled he had a prior felony conviction for aggravated assault.

case actually was a misdemeanor, the appeals court says, so it couldn’t be used as a reason to increase Francis’ punishment for the child’s slaying.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

48° / 35°
Fair
Fair 0% 48° 35°

Thursday

49° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 49° 29°

Friday

56° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 56° 31°

Saturday

57° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 57° 43°

Sunday

61° / 41°
Showers
Showers 50% 61° 41°

Monday

61° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 61° 39°

Tuesday

64° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 13% 64° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
47°

47°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
47°

46°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
46°

45°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
45°

44°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
44°

42°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
42°

41°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
41°

40°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
40°

39°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
39°

38°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
38°

37°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
37°

36°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
36°

36°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
36°

38°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
38°

41°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
41°

43°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
43°

45°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
45°

46°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
46°

47°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
47°

48°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
48°

47°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
47°

44°

6 PM
Clear
2%
44°

41°

7 PM
Clear
2%
41°

40°

8 PM
Clear
2%
40°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories