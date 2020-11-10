Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations spike over the past three days

Alabama

by: Nathaniel Rodriguez

Posted: / Updated:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — COVID-19 hospitalizations rose sharply over the weekend, according to the the data released from the Alabama Department of Health.

As of this Tuesday, cases rose sharply from 985 on Nov. 7 to 1,206 on Nov. 10. This follows a national trend that has seen surges in hospitalizations across the country.

The COVID-19 Tracking Project reports 59,275 current hospitalizations in America as of this report. Out of these, 11,533 are in intensive care units.

Locally, Southeast Health reported 48 patients as of Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

