UPDATE: According to Corporal Lonnie Parsons with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, Butler and Hazard took a kilogram of cocaine from what he says might be connected to the the 53.9 pounds that washed ashore Saturday on the Beach.

Parsons says the employees took a kilogram and split it and took it home on Monday. Hazard buried some in his backyard, and Bulter put some inside his home.

“The Public works employee stated that they would take possession and they would notify law enforcement of their findings,” said Corporal Parsons. “Later on, the beachgoers notified Dauphin Island police to see if they had received the the substances. Dauphin Island police had not received the substances. It was at that point that they reached out to us and we began an investigation.”

Both Hazard and Butler have a bond hearing scheduled Wednesday morning.

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Two public works employees in Dauphin Island were charged with trafficking cocaine and tampering with physical evidence after 53.9 pounds of “suspected” cocaine washed ashore last Saturday.

Robert Butler and Dean Hazard were booked Tuesday, May 23 according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrests come after a “large bundle” was found by walkers in the area of Dauphin Island west end beach. The bundle was turned over to MCSO Narcotics Detectives, which will then be turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

