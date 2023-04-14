HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people are dead and a juvenile family member has been arrested after a shooting in New Market on Thursday.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to the 100-block of Rose Valley Drive in New Market after receiving a call about a domestic violence situation.

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill confirmed two people died in the shooting.

Investigators said a vehicle left the home, prompting deputies to pursue it. Authorities said a juvenile driving the vehicle was detained on Winchester Road after crashing during the chase.

According to MCSO, the juvenile was arrested around 12:30 a.m. on Friday. The minor is being charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. They are being held at the Neaves Davis Center for Children.

Neighbor Devan Watkins said that he and his wife would have never expected this to happen in their neighborhood.

“It hit a little too close to home,” he said. “Ultimately the neighborhood everybody here is amazing. It’s just one of those awful things that unfortunately happens. My wife and I bought our first home here and we just never expected anything like this to happen down in our neighborhood. Not once in my wildest dreams, I would never expect this”

News 19 crews witnessed authorities removing multiple firearms from the residence.

This is a developing situation.