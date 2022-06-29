BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon, officials report.

According to Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson, the deputies were chasing a stolen car after 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Briefield area when the suspect opened fire and shot both deputies. Both deputies have been taken to UAB Hospital. Jackson did not know the full extent of the deputies’ injuries, only adding that one of the deputies was hit “in a critical area.”

According to Centreville city officials, the suspect has reportedly abandoned the vehicle and is now on foot.

“Residents in the area of Brierfield, Golfers Trail, County Road 10, Ala 25 should be on alert for an armed and dangerous suspect,” the city stated on its Facebook page.

There is now a manhunt for the suspect. Jackson said the suspect, whose name has not been released, should be considered armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story.