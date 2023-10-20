TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people have been arrested the day after the body of a missing Tuscaloosa man was found. been charged with abuse of a corpse and committed to jail in connection to a missing person report.

Ricky Duncan, 45, and Bettie Williamson, 64, have been charged with abuse of a corpse in connection with the disappearance of Braxton Connell, who was last seen Oct. 2 at the Piggly Wiggly in the Alberta community.

During the investigation, officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division had interviewed Duncan and Williamson in Coaling, an area Connell was last known to have been.

“During initial interviews with these subjects, TPD CID investigators believed their statements were suspicious and the Violent Crimes Unit was contacted and worked alongside CID investigators to continue the investigation,” a statement from the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit read.

On Thursday night, Connell’s body was located in the woods off of Hwy. 216. As of Friday, the cause of Connell’s death had not been determined, but illegal drugs are believed to have been involved.

Police are continuing to investigate the case. Further charges are possible.