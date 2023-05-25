BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people were charged with conspiracy to steal United States Property from Anniston Army Depot, U.S. attorney Prim F. Escalona and other members of the federal government announced in a press release Thursday.

Kelvin Battle, 53, Steve Bonner, 62, and Shane Farthing, 41, have each been charged with one count of conspiracy to steal U.S. property, according to charging documents filed in U.S. District Court. Battle and Donner were each charged with an additional count related to specific instances of stealing or selling property stolen from ANAD. Battle has also been charged with two accounts of wire fraud.

Battle and Farthing were both police officers at ANAD who allegedly worked with other civilian employees of the Directorate of Emergency Services to steal military property from the warehouses at ANAD. According to a plea agreement, Farthing agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to steal U.S. property. The plea agreement states Farthing will pay restitution to the U.S. and forfeit money made from the conspiracy.

Bonner alledgely sold the stolen property to buyers and delivered the property to the owner of a military surplus store in Sylacauga. The stolen property included equipment for military weapon systems to provide nighttime engagement capabilities or improved target acquisition.

The charges are related to an investigation in which six other people have pleaded or agreed to plead guilty to offences related to the theft of property from ANAD.

In December, Christopher Price, 54, James Kenneth Scott, 71, and Eric Matraia, 43, were each charged with one count of conspiracy to steal U.S. property. Two civilian employees at ANAD, Stantillio Whitfield and Tevin Fletcher, were charged similarly back in October.

The maximum prison sentence for conspiracy is five years in prison, while it’s 10 years in prison for theft of government property. A person could be sentenced up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud. Each charge carries a maximum fine of $250,000.

Investigating the cases are the Defense Criminal Investigative Service and Defense Logistics Agency Office of Inspector General. Prosecuting the cases are Assistant U.S. Attorneys George Martin and Ryan Rummage.