BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 3-year-old child died after being shot Thursday afternoon, the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Department reports.

The shooting was reported in the 7500 block of 2nd Avenue North in Birmingham. No other details have been released.

Lt. Wade with Birmingham Police said the gunshot was “possibly self-inflicted” and a death investigation in underway.

The BPD is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story.