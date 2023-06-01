MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A recent investigation has led to the arrest of a Somerville man who authorities say sexually abused a child under the age of 12.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says Robert Harvell, Sr., 76, was arrested on May 31 by the department’s Fugitive Unit under a grand jury felony arrest warrant.

Harvell (Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say the investigation was conducted by the MCSO’s Criminal Investigation Division, and was assisted by the Morgan County Child Advocacy Center and Morgan County DHR.

Harvell was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $500,000 bond.