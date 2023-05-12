MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Montgomery woman entered a plea agreement stating she caused over $2 million in financial loss due to embezzlement of federal funds, according to the Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama.

Doris Joann Gilmore, 61, pled guilty to federal program theft and failure to submit payroll taxes collected from employees.

Gilmore was the Executive Director of the Alabama Association for Career and Technical Education (ALACTE) in Montgomery. As director, Gilmore was responsible for budgeting, approving payments, and developing/disbursing payroll funds. Along with that, Gilmore prepared and filed various tax-related documents.

Between 2020 and 2022, the ALACTE received federal grant funds through various state agencies.

The Attorney’s Office says Gilmore admitted to embezzling ALACTE funds during the 2020 calendar year and failing to send payroll taxes withheld during the first quarter of 2022, although the total timeframe for criminal conduct was not specified in court documents.

The plea agreement states these crimes caused a total loss of $2,832,486.30.

A sentencing hearing for Gilmore is being scheduled. At the hearing, Gilmore will face a maximum of ten years in prison along with fines and restitution.

The FBI, IRS’s Criminal Investigation Division, and the United States Postal Inspection Service investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorney Joel Feil is prosecuting the case.