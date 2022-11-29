MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – The Muscle Shoals Police Department (MSPD) is investigating a shooting after a fight between brothers on Monday night.

According to MSPD Facebook, officers responded to a shots fired call on the corner of Wilson Dam Road and Pershing Avenue. Upon arrival, medical personnel began to treat two adult males.

One male had what appeared to be gunshot wounds, and the other appeared to have blunt-force trauma to the head.

Detectives were told that the two men are brothers, and then at some point during the evening an argument broke out between the two.

Both men were transported to Huntsville Hospital and are expected to recover. The investigation is ongoing and charges are expected.