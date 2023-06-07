DALEVILLE, Ala (WDHN)– A Dothan man accused of robbing a Daleville convenience store with a knife is in custody.

The robbery occurred at approximately 3:06 p.m. in the Marathon Gas station at the intersection of Highway 84 and Highway 85, next to the police station.

According to the Daleville Department of Public Safety, images of the suspect and his vehicle were sent to surrounding agencies, and nearly twenty minutes after the robbery, police received reports that the suspect was seen in an Enterprise store. Officers obtained additional images and they identified the suspect as 51-year-old Charles Elburn.

Daleville Police Chief John Crawford says at approximately 10:00 p.m., Elburn’s vehicle was spotted heading eastbound on Highway 84 by Dale County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop when other units arrived in the area and Elburn was arrested and charged with Robbery in the First Degree.

Money stolen during the robbery, as well as the knife used, was recovered during the arrest, according to Chief Crawford.

Courtesy of the Daleville Department of Public Safety

Courtesy of the Daleville Department of Public Safety

Courtesy of the Daleville Department of Public Safety

The Daleville Police Department would like to thank the Level Plains Police Department, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the State Bureau of Investigation, Clayhatchee Police Department and the Enterprise Police Department for their help in the case