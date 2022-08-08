MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A former Birmingham building inspector was sentenced to five years after being found guilty of intentionally using his office or position for personal gain, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Court testimony revealed that Thomas Edward Stoves, 53, approved the building inspection of a local adult entertainment club for $1,200 in cash.

Circuit Judge Michael Streety made note of Stoves’ lack of criminal history — however, Judge Streety also stated that this breach of public trust must lead to a consequence.

The press release says that the jury deliberated quickly, coming to a decision in less than an hour.

90 days of Stoves’ sentence will be spent in the Jefferson County Jail.