HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 36-year-old man was arrested for traveling to meet a minor for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child by the Homewood Police Department May 1.

According to the HPD, Anthony Ray Lawrence, of Madison, traveled to Homewood to meet what he thought was a juvenile for a sexual encounter. Lawrence’s arrest was part of an ongoing investigation by the HPD and the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

Lawrence was booked into the Jefferson County jail on a $90,000 bond.