SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A Saraland man was arrested Thursday for possessing child pornography, according to a release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Erik Joseph Rafter, 26, was arrested by the MCSO Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and charged with five counts of pornography possession material minor.

Detectives received an anonymous tip about where Rafter was and went to his home to serve him with warrants. Rafter said he was originally from Tennessee but has been living in Alabama for a year with his parents. He was arrested without problems.

Detectives said their investigation is ongoing and they “anticipate additional charges forthcoming.”