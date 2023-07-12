ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Boaz man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and assaulting her twice this year was arrested on June 30, according to authorities.

Oscar Zambrana, 32, was charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping, third-degree domestic violence and interfering with a domestic violence call.

The Albertville Police Department confirmed with News 19 that they spoke with the woman’s family after she was reported missing, who said her ex-boyfriend could possibly be involved in her disappearance.

After working diligently throughout the night, officers found the woman and Zambrana around 10 p.m. in a “secluded area of Guntersville.”

The woman was suffering from several assault injuries, police said, and was immediately transported to a local hospital.

Zambrana had kidnapped her from her job in Albertville, according to authorities, holding her against her will for several hours and physically assaulting her numerous times throughout the ordeal.

He was booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $165,000 bond.

Zambrana is also facing similar charges in Blount County, where a grand jury indicted him in March for strangling, unlawful imprisonment, resisting arrest and obstructing government operations, involving the same woman.

While arrest records show his address is listed in Albertville, court documents state he lives in Boaz.

Albertville Police thanked the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for their help with the case.