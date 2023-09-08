SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — The Scottsboro Police Department (SPD) says a man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of his wife Thursday.

According to the SPD, Alvin Dean Cornelison, 75, of Scottsboro was arrested for murder.

The department said officers responded to a call in the 600 block of S. Market Street in Scottsboro at 7:57 a.m. Thursday. According to an SPD spokesperson, a man told officers that he killed his wife. The man was later identified as Cornelison.

SPD said after further investigation Cornelison was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the incident. Cornelison is currently being held at the Jackson County Jail, bond has not been set at this time.