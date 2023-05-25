ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate convicted of attempted murder escaped from an Alabama jail early Thursday morning.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, 21-year-old Tandion Markeeice Stoudemire escaped from Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore around 2:00 a.m. Details of the escape are unavailable at this time.

Stoudemire is described as 5’8″ and 155 pounds with brown eyes. He was convicted of attempted murder out of Montgomery County in 2022 and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Anyone with information regarding Stoudemire’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.