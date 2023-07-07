HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Madison County man who is scheduled to be executed on July 20 is continuing to argue that the execution method and date should be changed.

James Barber, 64, is facing an execution window of 30 hours on July 20-21, ordered by Gov. Kay Ivey.

Barber was convicted and given a death sentence in 2004 for the 2001 beating death of 75-year-old Dottie Epps at her home in Harvest.

Attorneys for Barber are arguing in a lawsuit that Alabama’s past three execution attempts have been botched and subjecting Barber to lethal injection would amount to cruel and unusual punishment.

In a court filing on July 4, his attorneys argue, “Mr. Barber stands next in line to be executed via the same failed IV access procedures and practices that led to three botched executions last year,” the filing argues. “Accordingly, he has plausibly alleged that he faces a substantial risk of serious harm.”

The court filing points to execution efforts in 2022 where prison medics searched for more than three hours to find a suitable vein for Joe Nathan James Jr. Two subsequent failed executions included similar efforts by medics, of 90 minutes in one case and two hours in another, Barber’s lawyers say. They contend those instances show there is reason to assume Barber will suffer in a similar way.

The State of Alabama says Barber’s court filings are too late and that his arguments are speculative. Attorneys for Alabama contend the execution should go ahead as planned.

Barber’s attorneys have called for an alternate execution method – nitrogen hypoxia – which has been approved by the Alabama Legislature. They contend that method, where nitrogen is breathed in, leads to instant death and doesn’t require any IVs.

AL.com reported that during a hearing on Barber’s lawsuit Thursday in Montgomery, lawyers for the state were asked by the judge if the nitrogen hypoxia method was available. They said Alabama is not ready for that method, AL.com reported.

The 2022 execution problems led Gov. Ivey to order a brief pause on carrying out death sentences. The Alabama Department of Corrections conducted a review. Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm told Ivey in a letter on Feb. 24 the state is “as ready as possible to deliver closure for victims’ families and justice for all Alabamians.”

The same day Attorney Steve Marshall asked the Alabama Supreme Court to set an execution date for Barber.

The Supreme Court issued an execution warrant for Barber on May 3. On May 30 Ivey set a 30-hour timeframe for Barber’s execution.