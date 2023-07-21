BRIDGEPORT, Ala. (WHNT) — A Bridgeport man is behind bars this morning after police say he caused quite a disturbance late Thursday night.

Jacob Cunningham, 47, was booked into the Jackson County Jail just after 11 p.m.

The Bridgeport Police Department said Cunningham was naked on the front porch of his home, was intoxicated and holding a gun.

When officers arrived at the home, they said he pointed the gun at them before running back inside the house to hide the weapon.

Cunningham was charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, public intoxication, resisting arrest, public lewdness, second-degree assault of a police officer, domestic violence criminal in possession of weapons, disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental operations and attempting to elude a police officer.

Police say an investigation into previous charges is also ongoing.

Cunningham remains in custody on a $12,900 bond.