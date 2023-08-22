LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The man charged with murdering his estranged wife and an elderly Ardmore man over four years ago has now been sentenced to life in prison, according to court documents.

Fred Somerville, now 51, was charged with two counts of capital murder in 2019.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said Somerville’s estranged wife, LaKresha Somerville, was found dead in a vehicle in Pickens County, Alabama.

Fred Somerville in his 2019 arrest (Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Somerville was accused of then driving north into Limestone County and shooting 74-year-old Bruce Cosman in the backyard of his Ardmore home on July 18, 2019. Authorities were able to arrest Somerville the following day in Pickens County.

According to then-sheriff Mike Blakely, LaKresha Somerville’s death appeared to be domestic-related, saying the marriage was “difficult.”

“She had filed some complaints of domestic violence,” Blakely stated. “Also that he had been stalking her. According to the reports we have received so far, she was scared of him. Her mother had filed a missing person with a possible kidnapping from her ex-husband [that] night around midnight.”

Somerville was transported from Pickens County and was held in the Limestone County Jail where he stayed until his sentencing. Online records show he was booked in prison on July 21, 2023, just over four years since the incident.

Court records show Somerville pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of murder and was sentenced to life in prison. He is currently incarcerated at the Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery County.