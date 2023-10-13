BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County man has pled guilty to intentional murder in the 2020 death of his girlfriend, according to court documents.

Elzie Joiner, of Stockton, who entered his plea Thursday, was sentenced to life in prison at the Department of Corrections.

He also must pay court costs, a $1,000 fine, and an Alabama Crime Victims Compensation Assessment of $1,000, according to his felony sentencing order from the Baldwin County Circuit Court.

In addition, Joiner may never initiate any contact with the Kleinatland family, according to the sentencing order.

Joiner was arrested in May of 2020 after a domestic dispute that led to the death of Candise Kleinatland, 35. Kleinatland was found inside a home in Bay Minette with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Joiner was originally charged with murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle, reckless endangerment and alias writ of arrest warrant.

Later, Joiner was also charged with attempted murder due to a 12-year-old being inside the home at the time of the shooting.

A news release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office after the shooting happened said Joiner confessed to deputies that he shot Kleinatland.

