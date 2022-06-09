MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Hartford, Alabama man has been sentenced to 360 months in prison after pleading guilty to the sexual exploitation of a child, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Alabama.

Steven Anthony Jackson, 21, was sentenced on June 7. Upon completion of his sentence, he will be required to register as a sex offender, along with remaining on supervised release for the rest of his life.

Jackson admitted to convincing a 12-year-old girl to virtually send him nude photos in 2019. He pleaded guilty to this charge on Apr. 18, 2022.

This case was investigated by FBI offices in Mobile, Alabama; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Columbus, Ohio, along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Geneva County, Alabama Sheriff’s Office; and the Knox County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office.