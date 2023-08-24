DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– A 29-year-old Dothan mother was arrested this week after police say her child was found with injuries from abuse.

On Thursday, May 25, Dothan Police began investigating reports of possible abuse of a child under 12 after the child was found with injuries during a visit to a Dothan doctor’s office.

According to Dothan Police, due to the type of injuries, the child was sent to a local hospital for evaluation, and it was discovered the child had sustained several injuries in the past that were non-life threatening.

Police say that after a lengthy investigation, a warrant was issued for the arrest of the child’s mother, Quiana Celeste Brantley.

On Wednesday, Brantly was arrested on the outstanding warrant and charged with one count of Willful Abuse of a Child. She was booked on a $15,000 bond.

Due to the sensitive nature of this case, police will release no further details.