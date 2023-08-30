LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baptist Church pastor in Loxley has been arrested on child pornography charges, according to officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Allan Jones, the pastor at Lifeway Community Church, was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography. Deputies received a cyber tip from a company that monitors illegal online activity.

Officials said the investigation has been going on for a couple of weeks. Officials said deputies found pictures on Jones’ cell phone. None of the children in the pictures seem to be from the area, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.