MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday, that a Montgomery man pled guilty to creating and executing a scheme that caused an elderly victim to waste $95,000.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama, 36-year-old Nicholas Houston Allen pled guilty to two counts of wire fraud on Nov. 2.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Allen’s convictions resulted from Allen victimizing an elderly Montgomery resident.

Based on the indictment and other court documents, Allen claimed to be the owner of an insulation business called Professional Fix, LLC. In January 2021, Allen told the elderly victim that his mother recently passed away and he had inherited his mother’s residence in Montgomery.

Allen asked the victim to give him money so he could remodel and sell his mother’s house; which the U.S. Attorney’s Office said is not true.

At the time, Allen’s mother was still alive and he did not inherit her home. Based on Allen’s misrepresentations from January to May 2021, the victim gave Allen almost $95,800 to remodel the house. Allen told the victim that the money would cover the cost of a new roof, water damage repairs, soil testing, pool repairs and other expenses.

The repairs were never completed and instead, Allen used the money for himself. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Allen’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15, 2024. At the hearing, Allen is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars along with fines and restitution.