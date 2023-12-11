MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama announced an Alabama resident with previous federal gun and and drug offenses was sentenced to 32 years in prison.

On Dec. 7, 45-year-old Kawasi Wilson was sentenced to 32 years behind bars along with eight years of supervised release after completing the prison term.

Based on evidence presented during Wilson’s August trial, authorities executed a search warrant at Wilson’s home on Aug. 10, 2022.

During the search, authorities found over 1,000 grams of cocaine, two firearms and $20,000 in cash. At the time of the search, Wilson was already convicted of felony offenses including a federal drug trafficking and being prohibited from having a firearm.

After law enforcement provided the evidence found inside Wilson’s residence, the trial jury returned a verdict determining that Wilson possessed cocaine with the intent to distribute.