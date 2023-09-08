DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A 40-year-old Dothan woman was arrested Wednesday night after police say she assaulted two elderly victims in their home.

On Wednesday, September 6, police rushed to the 500 block of Mustang Drive on reports of an assault that had taken place in a home.

According to Dothan Police, when officers arrived, they discovered that Amanda Faith Reeves had been involved in a verbal altercation with someone inside the home, and when the homeowner attempted to stop the altercation, Reeves assaulted the homeowner.

Police say that another homeowner arrived shortly after and was assaulted by Reeves before she took their car without permission, later coming back to the scene and using one of the victim’s walking canes to vandalize the vehicle.

Both victims are over 60 and were evaluated by Dothan Fire and Rescue at the home for minor injuries.

When police arrived, Reeves was at the scene and charged with Elder Abuse in the Second Degree and one count of Theft of Property in the First Degree. She was booked into the Houston County Jail on a combined bond of $150,000.