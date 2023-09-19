

PIKE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — On September 12, Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies rushed to 834 County Road 6618 for a welfare check.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies entered the home, they found Randy Thorne dead from a headshot wound.

Deputies say after an investigation into Thorne’s death, 61-year-old Lisa Tolin was arrested and charged with one count of Murder.

Tolins is being held in the Pike County Jail with no bond pending an Aniah’s Law hearing.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no further details have been released.

