MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is issuing a blue alert after two Alabama deputies were shot in Bibb County, Alabama on Wednesday, June 29.

Officials say that suspect Austin Patrick Hall, 26, is a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes who stands at 5-foot-9 and weighs 126 pounds.

Hall was last seen in Bibb County, around the Cahaba Wildlife Management area by Alabama 25 and the Golfers Trail.

According to ALEA, Hall is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Multiple Alabama law enforcement agencies responded to the initial scene and are continuing to assist with the search for Hall.

Anyone with information on Hall’s whereabouts is directed not to approach him, but to immediately call 911.