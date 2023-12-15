ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — One person has been shot at an Enterprise convenience store after an argument.

Enterprise Police Captain Billy Haglund tells WDHN News that one person was shot in the foot at the Hobo Pantry on Rucker Blvd in Enterprise.

Haglund says this stems from an altercation that started inside the store and continued outside. At that point, the suspect pulled a firearm on the victim and shot them in the foot.

No one is currently in custody and the incident is still under investigation.