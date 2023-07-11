PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — Parrish Police confirm a 9-month-old who was kidnapped Monday evening was found alive.

Harlow Freeman, who was reportedly taken around 6:50 p.m. from a residence on Crest Avenue, was found Tuesday morning.

Freeman’s aunt, Melinda Hutchison, said Harlow was asleep in a car her father was driving when he stopped at a friend’s house and went inside. When he returned the car and baby were gone.

Harlow is described as having brown hair, blue eyes and weighs approximately 20 pounds. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye onesie and light pink shorts.

The vehicle suspected in the kidnapping was described by police as a white 2009 Lexus RX350 with tag number 3880AR8. The vehicle has damage on its rear passenger side and appears to be taped with clear tape. It is unknown if the vehicle has been recovered at this time.