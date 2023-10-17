MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police arrested LaShaun Knight, 20, for his alleged role in an Oct. 10 shooting on Duval Street.

Police arrested Knight on Tuesday and charged him with three counts of first-degree assault and four counts of attempted assault.

The shooting happened last Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. at R.V. Taylor Plaza on Duval Street. When officers arrived, they found an 18-, 14-, and 16-year-old with gunshot wounds.

The 16-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Mobile police currently say she’s stable.