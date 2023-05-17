ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — An Athens man has been charged with murder after authorities say a 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Keshan Darrel Allen, 29, was charged with murder and aggravated child abuse following an incident that happened on Friday, May 12.

The Athens Police Department (APD) confirmed that officers responded to an apartment complex in the city after a toddler was reported to be unresponsive. The 2-year-old was rushed to the Athens-Limestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a few hours later.

Detectives immediately launched an investigation and questioned Allen, the child’s stepfather, on May 16. He was eventually arrested, APD said, and charged with the toddler’s death.

Authorities say because the investigation is ongoing, any additional details will not be released at this time.

The APD was assisted by the Limestone County Coroner, Mike West, Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones, the Alabama Department of Human Resources, the local Children’s Advocacy Center, and the Alabama Department of Forensic Science Huntsville Lab.

Allen remains in the custody of the Limestone County Jail, where he is being held without bond.