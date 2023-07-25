BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An attorney representing Carlee Russell said he expects his client to be charged in connection with her faked disappearance.

Attorney Emory Anthony confirmed his expectation following a Tuesday meeting with Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis.

The meeting, which was announced during a press conference on Monday from Derzis, began at 9:45 a.m. and lasted less than 20 minutes.

“It was a great meeting; It was a short meeting,” Anthony said. “We tried to identify some things about where we go from here; There’s responsibilities that we need to take care of.”

Anthony said their goal is three-fold: to make sure their client is taken care of and “dealing with her issues,” to make sure that the City of Hoover feels “comfortable and safe,” and to get to the “end game.”

When asked how Russell was doing, Anthony said she is doing better, but is still dealing with some things.

“I wanna commend the Hoover Police Department and the chief of police for their action and how they handled everything,” Anthony said. “Hopefully we can get to the end game, as they say, of this particular thing.”